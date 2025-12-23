Banks in Armenia, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Oman have begun to massively block accounts of Russians and tighten checks on their transactions. The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reports that both private individuals and companies associated with the Russian Federation have fallen under strict compliance control, writes UNN.

Details

Financial institutions are demanding additional documents confirming the origin of money, official employment, or legal residence in the country. If such evidence is not available, banks reject payments or completely stop servicing clients.

Reasons for increased control

The situation escalated after December 3, 2025, when the European Commission officially included Russia in the list of high-risk countries. Russia was recognized as a state with "strategic deficiencies" in the field of combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

Russia spends 43.4 billion rubles a day on the war – that's 1.9 billion an hour: the military-industrial complex has become a "black hole" for the budget – SVRU

This decision forced banks worldwide to introduce special verification protocols for any transactions related to Russian residents.

Consequences for account holders

The main pressure factor is the risk of falling under secondary sanctions from the US and the European Union. To avoid restrictions and maintain their reputation, banks even in neutral countries are trying to minimize work with Russian capital. In fact, this creates conditions for the financial isolation of Russian citizens, as connections with them become an unacceptable risk for foreign financial institutions.

Salary delays amid "military" economic growth: tens of thousands of families in Russia remain without income - intelligence