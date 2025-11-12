"This is not empty talk": Serbian President Vučić admitted the possibility of war between Europe and Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that European countries are preparing for a probable war with Russia. He said this in an interview with the Pink TV channel, reports UNN.

During the conversation with journalists, the Serbian president mentioned the statements of the Chief of the General Staff of France, General Fabien Mandon. At that time, he said that the French army should prepare for a confrontation with Russia in three to four years, as the Kremlin might feel "tempted to continue the war" in Europe.

I conclude that a war between Europe and Russia is becoming increasingly likely. This is not idle talk. Everyone is preparing for it. This was stated by a general who is an extremely responsible person - said Vučić.

He added that Serbia found itself "between a hammer and an anvil." This is what forces the country to invest significant funds in its own defense.

Earlier, Serbian President Vučić stated that the decision not to impose sanctions against Russia could be reviewed.