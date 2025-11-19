Moscow agreed to sell its stake in Serbian company NIS after US sanctions
Kyiv • UNN
Russia decided to sell a 56.15% stake in the Serbian oil and gas company NIS after US sanctions. The buyer's name has not yet been disclosed; the majority of shares are controlled by Gazprom Neft.
Russia has decided to sell its stake in the Serbian oil and gas company NIS amid US sanctions. This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Serbia, Dubravka Đedović-Handanović, noting that it concerns 56.15% of the shares, but the name of the buyer has not yet been disclosed. This is reported by UNN.
Details
The majority of NIS shares are currently controlled by Gazprom Neft – 44.85%, another 29.87% belongs to Serbia. 11.30% of the shares are owned by the St. Petersburg JSC "Intelligence", managed by Gazprom Capital, the remaining share is distributed among minority shareholders.
Russian oil product exports collapsed to their lowest level since 2022 – sanctions and drone strikes hit Russian energy – Bloomberg30.10.25, 23:20 • 4318 views
In early 2025, Washington added NIS to the list of prohibited companies. On October 9, 2025, NIS officially announced the entry into force of American sanctions. After that, as reported, the US insisted on Russia's complete withdrawal from the company's shareholders.
The sale of the Russian stake could be a key step in reducing sanctions pressure on the Serbian energy sector.
Serbia asks US to ease sanctions pressure on Gazprom-linked refinery29.10.25, 18:46 • 3568 views