Moscow agreed to sell its stake in Serbian company NIS after US sanctions

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
04:13 PM • 1698 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 4098 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 15546 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 14358 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 12546 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 13971 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 15452 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 21294 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 18369 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
November 19, 10:05 AM • 16456 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
76%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missilesPhotoVideoNovember 19, 07:35 AM • 21669 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 30253 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideoNovember 19, 08:10 AM • 29483 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhoto11:26 AM • 22398 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 19757 views
Publications
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 15554 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 10192 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 19767 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 38573 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 38601 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
Turkey
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 30261 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 31034 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 32218 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 49494 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 43985 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
Gold

Moscow agreed to sell its stake in Serbian company NIS after US sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

Russia decided to sell a 56.15% stake in the Serbian oil and gas company NIS after US sanctions. The buyer's name has not yet been disclosed; the majority of shares are controlled by Gazprom Neft.

Moscow agreed to sell its stake in Serbian company NIS after US sanctions

Russia has decided to sell its stake in the Serbian oil and gas company NIS amid US sanctions. This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Serbia, Dubravka Đedović-Handanović, noting that it concerns 56.15% of the shares, but the name of the buyer has not yet been disclosed. This is reported by  UNN

Details

The majority of NIS shares are currently controlled by Gazprom Neft – 44.85%, another 29.87% belongs to Serbia. 11.30% of the shares are owned by the St. Petersburg JSC "Intelligence", managed by Gazprom Capital, the remaining share is distributed among minority shareholders.

Russian oil product exports collapsed to their lowest level since 2022 – sanctions and drone strikes hit Russian energy – Bloomberg30.10.25, 23:20 • 4318 views

In early 2025, Washington added NIS to the list of prohibited companies. On October 9, 2025, NIS officially announced the entry into force of American sanctions. After that, as reported, the US insisted on Russia's complete withdrawal from the company's shareholders.

The sale of the Russian stake could be a key step in reducing sanctions pressure on the Serbian energy sector.

Serbia asks US to ease sanctions pressure on Gazprom-linked refinery29.10.25, 18:46 • 3568 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Serbia
United States