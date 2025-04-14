In Lithuania, vandals knocked down flagpoles with Ukrainian flags

In the Lithuanian city of Mažeikiai, vandals knocked down and broke four flagpoles with Ukrainian flags, the circumstances are being clarified by the police, UNN reports with reference to Delfi.

Details

According to the media, in the city of Mažeikiai near the church of St. Francis of Assisi, four flagpoles with Ukrainian flags were knocked down and broken.

The circumstances of the incident are being clarified by the police. Video cameras have been installed in the city. They are finding out who could have committed these actions. Such an act of vandalism carries administrative responsibility, the Mažeikiai municipality reports.

