Massive drone attack on Odesa region: what is happening in the area
Kyiv • UNN
More than 20 enemy drones attacked the Odesa region. Explosions are heard in Odesa and other cities in the region, and there are also reports of power outages.
Hostile drones are once again attacking the Odesa region. Local Telegram channels report explosions, according to UNN.
According to Telegram channels, more than 20 hostile drones attacked Odesa region.
Explosions were heard in Odesa and several other cities.
There is information that as a result of the hostile attack, there are power outages.
