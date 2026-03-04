$43.450.22
08:04 PM
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
07:36 PM
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
US Senate fails to vote on limiting Trump's war powers in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

The US Senate rejected a resolution that would have required President Trump to obtain approval for military action against Iran. This decision allows the head of the White House to independently determine the intensity of the military campaign.

US Senate fails to vote on limiting Trump's war powers in Iran

The upper chamber of the US Congress rejected a resolution that aimed to oblige President Donald Trump to obtain official approval from lawmakers to continue military actions against Iran. The failure of this vote means that the head of the White House retains full freedom of action in conducting air attacks and ground operations in the Middle East. This is reported by American media, writes UNN.

Details

The voting results effectively confirmed Trump's right to independently determine the intensity and duration of the "Lion's Roar" military campaign. Congress failed to introduce control mechanisms that would force the president to withdraw troops or stop shelling Iranian facilities within a specified period.

The 48-52 vote was a result of Democrats failing to attract enough Republicans to their side to pass the document.

Trump said he would rate a war in Iran a "15 out of 10"04.03.26, 22:50 • 1678 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Senate
United States Congress
White House
Donald Trump
Iran