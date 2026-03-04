US Senate fails to vote on limiting Trump's war powers in Iran

The upper chamber of the US Congress rejected a resolution that aimed to oblige President Donald Trump to obtain official approval from lawmakers to continue military actions against Iran. The failure of this vote means that the head of the White House retains full freedom of action in conducting air attacks and ground operations in the Middle East. This is reported by American media, writes UNN.

Details

The voting results effectively confirmed Trump's right to independently determine the intensity and duration of the "Lion's Roar" military campaign. Congress failed to introduce control mechanisms that would force the president to withdraw troops or stop shelling Iranian facilities within a specified period.

The 48-52 vote was a result of Democrats failing to attract enough Republicans to their side to pass the document.

Trump said he would rate a war in Iran a "15 out of 10"