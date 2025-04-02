Zelenskyy hopes for Taurus delivery from Germany under Merz's leadership
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine expressed hope that Friedrich Merz will approve the supply of Taurus missiles. Merz previously stated that Ukraine should receive the necessary defense systems.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that the next German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will approve the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to strengthen Ukraine's defense against Russia, UNN writes, citing dpa.
Details
During a meeting in Kyiv with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, a reporter asked Zelenskyy whether he expects conservative leader Merz to make a quick decision on the missiles once he takes office.
"We will work on this," Zelenskyy said, adding that discussions are ongoing but declined to elaborate. When asked if he was hoping, the president replied: "Yes, of course... It's a little more than hope."
Baerbock, speaking about the Taurus issue, noted that as an outgoing minister, she cannot speculate on the position of the new government.
However, she noted that Merz's Christian Democrats (CDU) have consistently stressed in parliament the importance of supplying Ukraine with long-range weapons.
Addition
In February, Merz left open the question of whether his government would supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but stressed that Ukraine should receive the necessary defense systems, including cruise missiles.
"Whether it's Taurus or another system, we'll have to look and coordinate with our European allies," he said. At the same time, Merz warned against dragging Germany into the war, saying: Germany should not become a party to the war.
Outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, from the center-left Social Democrats, has strongly opposed sending Taurus missiles, citing fears of escalation.
Merz said he hopes to form his conservative-led government by mid-April. Coalition talks have recently intensified.