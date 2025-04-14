"Ukraine2EU" is a unique program, as the EU does not finance the accession of other states - Stefanishyna

The "Ukraine2EU" program is unique, because usually the European Union does not finance another country's path to EU membership. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - the Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olga Stefanishina on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

This is in some way a unique program, because it is usually not acceptable to finance a country's membership in the European Union, especially since this program is financed not only from the EU budget. Denmark, Sweden and Lithuania have joined it. This is the case when member states help countries join the European Union - Stefanishina explained.

She added that this is important for political decisions, because there are at least three countries of the European Union that have taken joint responsibility for this process.

They help institutions, they train civil servants, they help translate EU laws, adapt legislation, explain laws. It is important that there are people from the EU who themselves went through the negotiation stage. This is an invaluable experience - added the minister.

For reference

The European Union's "Ukraine2EU" program was launched during the conference "Ukraine's Accession to the EU: The Choice is Made, the Question of Time" on April 1 this year.

This program is aimed at supporting Ukraine in preparing for membership in the European Union by providing strategic and expert support to Ukrainian authorities to implement the necessary reforms.

During the event, it was also announced that Sweden is joining the EU, Danish and Lithuanian initiative. Thus, the total contribution of Europe to this project increased by EUR 16.7 million.

The "Ukraine2EU" program is designed for three years and is implemented by the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency (CPVA).

Addition

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Berbok said that Ukraine is ready to start with the first cluster of negotiations on joining the European Union and continues to integrate into NATO.