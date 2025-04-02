Zelenskyy paid a visit to Dnipro
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine visited a medical facility in Dnipro, where wounded soldiers are being treated. He awarded them state awards for courage and thanked them for their service.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visited a medical facility in Dnipro, where Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing treatment after being wounded, and awarded them with honors. The President announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
"Dnipro. A medical facility where our soldiers are undergoing treatment after being wounded. I visited the defenders, spoke with them, and awarded them with state honors," Zelenskyy said in a post.
The President thanked each soldier for their struggle, courage, service, and defense of Ukraine and awarded the "For Courage" III degree orders to soldiers who sustained severe injuries while performing combat missions, particularly in the Donetsk region.
"Thank you for your service and protection of our country. I wish you a speedy recovery," – said Zelenskyy.
The President did not forget to acknowledge the medics who engage in their own daily battle for the lives and health of Ukrainian defenders and support them in their treatment.
Earlier
