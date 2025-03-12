Ukraine and US negotiations could be a turning point for lasting peace - German Foreign Minister
Kyiv • UNN
The German Foreign Minister stated that the negotiations between Ukraine and the US in Jeddah could be the key to lasting peace. Russia must stop its aggression, she added.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah could be a major turning point in Ukraine's quest for lasting peace and security, adding that Russia must now end its aggressive war, UNN writes.
The results of today's Ukrainian-American talks could be a major turning point in Ukraine's quest for lasting peace and security. Germany, together with our partners, will continue to support the Ukrainian people on this path. Now Russia must end its aggressive war
Addition
On March 11, a meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the United States took place in Jeddah. The President's Office published a joint statement following the meeting.
It states that:
Ukraine is ready to accept the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, provided that the Russian Federation complies simultaneously.
The United States is immediately lifting the pause in intelligence sharing and resuming security assistance to Ukraine.
Ukraine and the United States have agreed to create negotiating groups for peace.
Zelenskyy and Trump agreed to conclude a resource agreement as soon as possible.