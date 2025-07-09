German Chancellor prepares first visit to China: reason named

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to make his first visit to China, which is expected to ease relations between the countries after a long period of tension. This was reported by Reuters, citing sources, according to UNN.

The trip of the head of government of Europe's largest economy and one of China's key trading partners is expected to have symbolic significance for maintaining bilateral relations, especially against the backdrop of escalating trade disputes between Beijing and Washington.

According to Reuters sources, Chinese companies are interested in increasing investments in the German economy, and the Chancellor's visit could help restore contacts after a period of tension in relations with Berlin.

It is noted that the trip could take place as early as October this year, but its final date and details remain uncertain and may change. It is known that the head of government will be accompanied by a delegation of representatives of leading German companies.

The agency recalled that the Chancellor's visit will take place shortly after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Berlin, who earlier this month made a European tour to prepare for the summit between the leadership of the European Union and China, scheduled for the end of July.

According to German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, during the meeting with Wang Yi, issues discussed included Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the situation around Taiwan, and the crisis in the Middle East.

China and Germany remain closely interconnected, particularly due to the dependence of German car manufacturers on China, which is the world's largest in terms of both production volume and consumption.

Relations between the countries deteriorated under the previous German government, when Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock repeatedly criticized China, calling President Xi Jinping a "dictator" and the country itself a "rival."

Merz currently also maintains a tough public line in relations with Beijing, but avoids open conflict. Earlier this year, he expressed concern about China's strategic closeness to Russia and emphasized the need to reduce Germany's dependence on the world's second-largest economy.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Chancellor Merz to deepen cooperation and jointly promote economic globalization.

Germany accused China of a laser attack on a German aircraft during the EU mission "Eunavfor Aspides" in the Red Sea. Berlin summoned the Chinese ambassador over the incident that occurred in early July.

