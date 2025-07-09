$41.800.06
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
July 8, 05:10 PM
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
July 8, 09:02 AM
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

German Chancellor prepares first visit to China: reason named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans his first visit to China to ease relations after prolonged tension. The trip, expected in October, has symbolic significance for maintaining bilateral relations and restoring contacts.

German Chancellor prepares first visit to China: reason named

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to make his first visit to China, which is expected to ease relations between the countries after a long period of tension. This was reported by Reuters, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

The trip of the head of government of Europe's largest economy and one of China's key trading partners is expected to have symbolic significance for maintaining bilateral relations, especially against the backdrop of escalating trade disputes between Beijing and Washington.

According to Reuters sources, Chinese companies are interested in increasing investments in the German economy, and the Chancellor's visit could help restore contacts after a period of tension in relations with Berlin.

It is noted that the trip could take place as early as October this year, but its final date and details remain uncertain and may change. It is known that the head of government will be accompanied by a delegation of representatives of leading German companies.

"It remains an option": Merz on Taurus missile deliveries to Ukraine02.07.25, 01:22 • 1583 views

The agency recalled that the Chancellor's visit will take place shortly after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Berlin, who earlier this month made a European tour to prepare for the summit between the leadership of the European Union and China, scheduled for the end of July.

According to German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, during the meeting with Wang Yi, issues discussed included Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the situation around Taiwan, and the crisis in the Middle East.

China and Germany remain closely interconnected, particularly due to the dependence of German car manufacturers on China, which is the world's largest in terms of both production volume and consumption.

Relations between the countries deteriorated under the previous German government, when Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock repeatedly criticized China, calling President Xi Jinping a "dictator" and the country itself a "rival."

Merz not going to talk to Putin: named the reason28.06.25, 12:54 • 6348 views

Merz currently also maintains a tough public line in relations with Beijing, but avoids open conflict. Earlier this year, he expressed concern about China's strategic closeness to Russia and emphasized the need to reduce Germany's dependence on the world's second-largest economy.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Chancellor Merz to deepen cooperation and jointly promote economic globalization.

Recall

Germany accused China of a laser attack on a German aircraft during the EU mission "Eunavfor Aspides" in the Red Sea. Berlin summoned the Chinese ambassador over the incident that occurred in early July.

Chinese suppliers provide Russia with components for attack drones - Bloomberg08.07.25, 09:25 • 1361 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Annalena Baerbock
Wang Yi (politician)
Reuters
Red Sea
Washington, D.C.
Beijing
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Taiwan
Germany
Xi Jinping
China
Ukraine
Berlin
