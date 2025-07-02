$41.780.14
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM
Political responsibility for "unprofessional" members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
"It remains an option": Merz on Taurus missile deliveries to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 169 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine is being discussed, but the process has not yet begun due to the complexity of training, which lasts six months.

"It remains an option": Merz on Taurus missile deliveries to Ukraine

Germany is discussing the supply of Taurus missiles for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but the process of transferring these weapons has not yet begun. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UNN reports, citing his interview with the publication Tagesschau.

Details

The head of the German government called the training system for using this type of missile "very complex" and clarified that the military needs six months for this.

According to Merz, he discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the training of Ukrainian military personnel in the use of Taurus.

The German Chancellor noted that sending these weapons to Ukraine "was and remains an option." In addition, he is confident that the supply of missiles to the Ukrainian army will not make his country a party to the war with the Russian Federation.

Merz also noted that Germany will not publicly discuss what types of weapons it supplies and what it does for military support to Ukraine.

"I want Putin to remain uncertain about our military actions. Only one thing is certain, and I will repeat it here again in this program: Germany will not become a party to the war," Merz said.

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine is possible, but did not go into details.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of Taurus missiles is of great importance, and he would like German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to transfer them to Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

