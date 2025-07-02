"It remains an option": Merz on Taurus missile deliveries to Ukraine

Germany is discussing the supply of Taurus missiles for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but the process of transferring these weapons has not yet begun. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UNN reports, citing his interview with the publication Tagesschau.

Details

The head of the German government called the training system for using this type of missile "very complex" and clarified that the military needs six months for this.

According to Merz, he discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the training of Ukrainian military personnel in the use of Taurus.

The German Chancellor noted that sending these weapons to Ukraine "was and remains an option." In addition, he is confident that the supply of missiles to the Ukrainian army will not make his country a party to the war with the Russian Federation.

Merz also noted that Germany will not publicly discuss what types of weapons it supplies and what it does for military support to Ukraine.

"I want Putin to remain uncertain about our military actions. Only one thing is certain, and I will repeat it here again in this program: Germany will not become a party to the war," Merz said.

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine is possible, but did not go into details.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of Taurus missiles is of great importance, and he would like German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to transfer them to Ukraine.

