The Ministry of Defense confirmed that Britain will provide Ukraine with 350 missiles for air defense

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed that Great Britain will provide Ukraine with missiles for air defense systems. The weapons were provided from the proceeds of interest from frozen Russian assets, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Ukraine will receive 350 modern British-made missiles at the expense of Russian assets to strengthen our air defense - Umerov said.

He noted that the missiles will be used by specially designed anti-aircraft missile systems, five more of which will be delivered to Ukraine in the near future.

This became possible thanks to the ERA program, which made it possible to attract more than 2 billion pounds from the proceeds of interest from frozen Russian assets. This is an important mechanism of justice – when the aggressor country pays for the consequences of its own war - explained the head of the Ministry of Defense.

Umerov also thanked British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Defense Minister John Healey and all partners who continue to strengthen Ukrainian air defense and help protect the lives of Ukrainians.

