Zelenskyy calls on Trump to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation due to attacks on the energy sector
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy believes that the Russian Federation is violating US promises regarding a ceasefire on energy facilities. He called on Trump to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the moment has come to increase sanctions pressure from US President Donald Trump on Russia due to attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, reports UNN.
We, Ukrainians, want this war to end with a just peace as soon as possible, and therefore we have always emphasized that we are ready for an unconditional ceasefire, which we demonstrated without any details, without any extra remarks in Saudi Arabia. Also, there, the demonstration that Putin does not want the war to end was presented by the Russian side. He does not want to end it, but the pressure from the United States or an attempt at this pressure led to a second meeting in Saudi Arabia, where the American side promised Ukraine that it had agreed with the Russian side that there would be no strikes on the energy sector, and there would be a ceasefire on the water, and also that the American side would work to return our children to Ukraine
He stressed that it is important that Ukraine is talking about this with the United States and agreeing on it, but if the American side fails to do some things, the United States will increase the sanctions pressure on Russia.
I believe that we have reached the point of increasing sanctions pressure, because I believe that the Russians are violating what they promised America. We very much hope that Trump has all the appropriate tools to increase sanctions pressure on the Russian side
Recall
The Russian Federation continues to attack Ukrainian energy facilities, despite the agreement on a ceasefire on energy infrastructure.