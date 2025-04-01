Ukraine is ready to open the first cluster of negotiations on joining the EU - Minister of Foreign Affairs
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is ready to start the first cluster of negotiations on joining the EU, working on this issue. Ukraine's integration into NATO is also ongoing, which is an important issue.
Ukraine is ready to start with the first cluster of negotiations on joining the European Union and continues to integrate into NATO. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, during a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Berbock, on Tuesday, reports UNN.
Details
"An important topic of negotiations was Ukraine's integration into the European Union and NATO. I appreciate Minister Berbock's support on this path. Ukraine is already ready to open the first cluster of negotiations on joining the EU. We are working to make this happen as soon as possible," Sybiha said.
The parties also discussed strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia.
"I emphasize to those who have illusions about Russia: there can be no return to the old times of business as usual with Russia. Whether it is about Nord Stream or any other projects. Moscow is an existential threat, any business with Russia is money in the Russian war machine, and therefore a direct threat to security and every European family," the minister said.
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that the European Union is officially launching the Ukraine2EU program to support Ukraine on its path to EU membership.
Before that, six EU countries called for speeding up Ukraine's membership. In a joint letter, senior diplomats from Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia called on Brussels to develop "concrete proposals on how to decisively advance Ukraine's accession process."
Shmyhal: Ukraine aims to open all six negotiation clusters with the EU in 202504.03.25, 13:25 • 18015 views