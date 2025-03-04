Shmyhal: Ukraine aims to open all six negotiation clusters with the EU in 2025
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine plans to open all six negotiation clusters for EU membership in 2025. Three clusters are set to be opened during the Polish presidency, and the other three during the Danish presidency.
Ukraine aims to open all six negotiation clusters regarding its accession to the European Union in 2025. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, during a press conference on March 4, as reported by a correspondent from UNN.
Details
Shmyhal noted that during last week's negotiations with the European Commission, which took place during the Commission's visit to Kyiv, the possibility of opening all six negotiation clusters in 2025 was discussed. Three of them are planned to be opened in the first half of the year during Poland's presidency in the EU, while the other three will be opened during Denmark's presidency in the second half of the year.
In total, the six clusters of open negotiations this year represent our homework, which we want to complete so that the peace agreement includes a political decision on Ukraine's accession to the EU. This is our ambition - to present our European partners with completed homework - I call it that, and the decision will then rest solely with the politicians of the European Union. It is up to the parliaments and governments of the EU member states to decide on Ukraine's membership in the European Union. This is our ambition, our goal, and we are moving towards it very actively, very persistently, diligently, and confidently.
Reminder
European Commissioner Marta Kos expects the opening of three clusters of negotiations regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU in the first half of 2024.