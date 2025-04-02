Is Russia ready to attack one or more countries in five years? The EU has announced a new alarming forecast
Kyiv • UNN
EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius has stated that Russia may be ready to attack EU countries in as little as five years. He called on the EU to prepare for possible aggression.
European Union Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius has stated that "in five years or even less" Russia may be ready and able to attack one or more EU countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to RMF24.
In five years or even earlier, Russia may be ready and able to attack one or more countries of the European Union. As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently said, to prevent war, we must prepare for its arrival. We must reach a state of readiness that will deter Vladimir Putin
Recall
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, during a visit to Kyiv, announced the allocation of EUR 130 million to Ukraine as humanitarian aid. She also warned the US against participating in Russia's tactics - delaying time for its own benefit.
Prior to that, Annalena Baerbock proposed that the EU change the voting principle against the background of Hungary's veto on Ukraine's European integration.