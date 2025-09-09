The reality of Russian terror and atrocities: Sybiha on the deadly attack on Yarova amid the start of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that the killing of 24 civilians by Russians in Yarova, Donetsk region, is particularly cynical against the backdrop of the start of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

It is such cynicism that Russia's brutal killing of at least 23 civilians in Yarova with an aerial bomb occurred on the very day the 80th session of the UN General Assembly begins. This should serve as a reminder of the reality beyond the Assembly hall. The reality of Russian terror and atrocities. This is a time for power diplomacy - Sybiha reported.

Sybiha also reminded that today Annalena Baerbock is taking office as the UN Secretary-General.

I wish her success in her efforts during this challenging time. Ukraine hopes for close cooperation with her and all member states to achieve our common goals - noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Minister also reminded that the UN General Assembly has always been an important part of the international response to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

It must remain an active force for international peace and security. The Assembly must also remain a key platform for overcoming global challenges - poverty, climate change, food insecurity, and inequality - and contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals - Sybiha reminded.

Finally, he reminded that Ukraine will continue to support the strengthening of the Assembly as a pillar of collective action, ensuring that the common future of civilized countries is based on peace, justice, and sustainable development.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that on Tuesday, September 9, Russian invaders dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region, where civilians were at that time - they were receiving pension payments. According to preliminary data, at least 24 people were killed.