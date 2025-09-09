$41.250.03
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 31449 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 55809 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 49846 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 31352 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 28020 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 27251 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 39329 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 56715 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 29115 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 50659 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
The reality of Russian terror and atrocities: Sybiha on the deadly attack on Yarova amid the start of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called the killing of 24 civilians in Yarova cynical amid the start of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. President Zelenskyy reported that an aerial bomb hit the village while people were receiving pensions.

The reality of Russian terror and atrocities: Sybiha on the deadly attack on Yarova amid the start of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that the killing of 24 civilians by Russians in Yarova, Donetsk region, is particularly cynical against the backdrop of the start of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

It is such cynicism that Russia's brutal killing of at least 23 civilians in Yarova with an aerial bomb occurred on the very day the 80th session of the UN General Assembly begins. This should serve as a reminder of the reality beyond the Assembly hall. The reality of Russian terror and atrocities. This is a time for power diplomacy 

- Sybiha reported.

Sybiha also reminded that today Annalena Baerbock is taking office as the UN Secretary-General.

I wish her success in her efforts during this challenging time. Ukraine hopes for close cooperation with her and all member states to achieve our common goals 

- noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Minister also reminded that the UN General Assembly has always been an important part of the international response to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

It must remain an active force for international peace and security. The Assembly must also remain a key platform for overcoming global challenges - poverty, climate change, food insecurity, and inequality - and contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 

- Sybiha reminded.

Finally, he reminded that Ukraine will continue to support the strengthening of the Assembly as a pillar of collective action, ensuring that the common future of civilized countries is based on peace, justice, and sustainable development.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that on Tuesday, September 9, Russian invaders dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region, where civilians were at that time - they were receiving pension payments. According to preliminary data, at least 24 people were killed.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
United Nations General Assembly
Donetsk Oblast
Annalena Baerbock
Andriy Sybiha
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine