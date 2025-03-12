Heads of intelligence of 20 countries will discuss the war in Ukraine at a summit in New Delhi
Kyiv • UNN
On March 16, a security summit will be held in New Delhi with the participation of intelligence chiefs from 20 countries. They will discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war, the conflict in the Middle East and the fight against terrorism.
Heads of intelligence from 20 countries are planning to meet on March 16 at a security summit to be held in New Delhi this weekend. Participants will discuss global security issues, including the Russian-Ukrainian war and the conflict in the Middle East, according to Mint, writes UNN.
In addition to the above, meeting participants will discuss ways to strengthen intelligence sharing to combat terrorism and transnational crime.
The meeting will be attended by the Director of National Intelligence of the United States, Tulsi Gabbard, the head of Canadian intelligence, Daniel Rogers, and the head of the British MI-6, Richard Moore. Other participants include the heads of intelligence of Australia, Germany and New Zealand. The meeting will be chaired by India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.
The Secretariat of the National Security Council of the country first organized this security summit in 2022. This year it will be held on March 16, the day before the Raisina Dialogue, an annual conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.
Kallas after negotiations in Jeddah: The EU is ready to play its role in achieving a just peace 12.03.25, 09:54 • 18060 views
It is worth noting that Gabbard's visit will be the first high-level trip to India by a senior official of the Donald Trump administration. Last month, Gabbard met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington.
This is also Gabbard's second foreign trip since she became the head of US National Intelligence.
Addition
Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that negotiations between Ukraine and the United States could be a turning point on the way to signing a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.
According to her, Russia must stop its aggressive war against our state. She also added that Germany, together with its partners, will continue to support the Ukrainian people.