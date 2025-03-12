Heads of intelligence of 20 countries will discuss the war in Ukraine at a summit in New Delhi

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17183 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108177 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169513 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106784 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343291 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173602 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144887 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196137 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124871 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108158 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Heads of intelligence of 20 countries will discuss the war in Ukraine at a summit in New Delhi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16893 views

On March 16, a security summit will be held in New Delhi with the participation of intelligence chiefs from 20 countries. They will discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war, the conflict in the Middle East and the fight against terrorism.

Heads of intelligence of 20 countries will discuss the war in Ukraine at a summit in New Delhi

Heads of intelligence from 20 countries are planning to meet on March 16 at a security summit to be held in New Delhi this weekend. Participants will discuss global security issues, including the Russian-Ukrainian war and the conflict in the Middle East, according to Mint, writes UNN

In addition to the above, meeting participants will discuss ways to strengthen intelligence sharing to combat terrorism and transnational crime. 

The meeting will be attended by the Director of National Intelligence of the United States, Tulsi Gabbard, the head of Canadian intelligence, Daniel Rogers, and the head of the British MI-6, Richard Moore. Other participants include the heads of intelligence of Australia, Germany and New Zealand. The meeting will be chaired by India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

The Secretariat of the National Security Council of the country first organized this security summit in 2022. This year it will be held on March 16, the day before the Raisina Dialogue, an annual conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.

Kallas after negotiations in Jeddah: The EU is ready to play its role in achieving a just peace 12.03.25, 09:54 • 18060 views

It is worth noting that Gabbard's visit will be the first high-level trip to India by a senior official of the Donald Trump administration. Last month, Gabbard met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington.

This is also Gabbard's second foreign trip since she became the head of US National Intelligence.

Addition

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that negotiations between Ukraine and the United States could be a turning point on the way to signing a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

According to her, Russia must stop its aggressive war against our state. She also added that Germany, together with its partners, will continue to support the Ukrainian people.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
Annalena Baerbock
New Zealand
New Delhi
Australia
Narendra Modi
Canada
Germany
United States
Ukraine
