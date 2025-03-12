Kallas after negotiations in Jeddah: The EU is ready to play its role in achieving a just peace
Kyiv • UNN
Kaja Kallas welcomed the US-Ukraine talks in Jeddah. The EU is ready to play its role in achieving a just and lasting peace.
The EU will play its full role in achieving a just and lasting peace, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, welcoming the US-Ukraine talks in Jeddah, UNN writes.
I welcome the US-Ukraine talks in Jeddah, including on a ceasefire and the resumption of US intelligence and security assistance to Ukraine, as well as in the humanitarian sphere. The ball, as always, is in Russia's court. The EU will play its full role in achieving a just and lasting peace
Addition
On March 11, a meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the United States took place in Jeddah. The President's Office published a joint statement following the meeting.
It states that:
Ukraine is ready to accept the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, provided that the Russian Federation complies simultaneously.
The United States is immediately lifting the pause in intelligence sharing and resuming security assistance to Ukraine.
Ukraine and the United States have agreed to create negotiating groups on peace.
Zelenskyy and Trump agreed to conclude a resource agreement as soon as possible.