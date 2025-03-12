EU Council: Now Russia must demonstrate its willingness to achieve peace
Kyiv • UNN
The European Union supported the joint statement of Ukraine and the United States on peace after negotiations in Saudi Arabia. Now Russia must demonstrate its readiness for peace, the EU said.
The European Union welcomed the joint statement of Ukraine and the United States following the negotiations in Saudi Arabia and noted that "now Russia must demonstrate its readiness to achieve peace." This is stated on the website of the Council of the European Union, UNN reports.
Details
On Tuesday, March 11, the Council of the European Union published a statement by EU High Representative Kai Kallas after a meeting between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia.
The European Union is ready to play its full role in supporting future steps together with Ukraine, the United States and other partners
The statement notes that the goal of the European Union is to support Ukraine in achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law.
"A ceasefire proposal - if accepted by Russia - could be an important step in this direction. Now Russia must demonstrate its readiness to achieve peace".
Recall
A meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the United States on establishing peace took place in Jeddah. The parties discussed a 30-day ceasefire, restoration of intelligence support and the start of peace negotiations.
At a meeting with the US team in Jeddah, Ukraine proposed three main points: silence in the sky, silence at sea, real measures to build confidence in the whole situation - first of all, the release of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children, and the American side accepts Ukrainian proposals.
US President reported that Ukraine has agreed to a ceasefire. Trump plans to meet with Russia and hopes for its agreement on a cessation of hostilities.
Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the US-Ukrainian negotiations on a 30-day ceasefire and the resumption of aid. The EU is ready to participate in future peace talks.
