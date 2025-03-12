The OP announced the discussion of ceasefire details next week
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Yermak said that next week the teams will start discussing the details of the ceasefire. The US will discuss with Russia the proposals developed during the meeting of delegations.
The head of the Office of the President (OP), Andriy Yermak, said that discussions on the details of the ceasefire will begin next week. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine.
Next week, we have already agreed that the teams will start talking about all the details at the technical expert level
According to him, various security guarantee options were discussed during the meeting of the Ukrainian and American delegations in Jeddah.
We considered different options today and different (options) are on the table today. Since these consultations, these negotiations are still ongoing, I would not like to talk about any specific... But it is definitely (should be - ed.) those guarantees that will 100% prevent any aggression in the future
The politician also noted that the US should further discuss with the Russian side the proposals developed during the meeting (with the Ukrainian delegation - ed.).
"After this meeting, the key today is with the Russian side. And the whole world will see who wants peace and who doesn't and only talks about it".
Reminder
A meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the United States on establishing peace took place in Jeddah. The parties discussed a 30-day ceasefire, the resumption of intelligence support, and the start of peace negotiations.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, explained the details regarding the temporary ceasefire, which is mentioned in the joint statement with the United States, as well as the implementation of combat tasks by the Defense Forces.
US Senator Lindsey Graham threatened Russia with sanctions if it does not agree to the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. He called for sanctions against countries that buy Russian goods.
On Friday, a special telephone conversation between Trump and Putin regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine will take place. The US has already resumed security assistance to Ukraine and is ready for the negotiation process.
