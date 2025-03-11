The first step towards preparing a more important document: Yermak on the 30-day ceasefire regime
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine agreed to the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire regime on the condition of Russia's consent. According to Yermak, this is the first step towards preparing a more important document.
Ukraine is ready to accept a 30-day ceasefire regime if Russia agrees, as this is the first step towards preparing a more important document. This was stated by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak following the meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the USA in Jeddah, reports UNN.
If Russia is indeed ready for this, it will be obvious. And today after this meeting, 100% the key is in the hands of the Russian side, and the whole world will see after this who wants peace and who does not want peace and only talks about it. It is indeed stated that Ukraine is ready to accept if Russia agrees to take the first step - a ceasefire for 30 days, to start preparing a more important document, to prepare negotiations
Supplement
Ukraine has expressed its readiness to accept the American proposal for a 30-day regime of ceasefire on the condition of acceptance and simultaneous implementation by the Russian Federation.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine agrees to ceasefire, but this proposal still needs to be conveyed to the Russian side.