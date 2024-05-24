London boy who died of leukemia at the age of 15 to be made a saint: Vatican accepts conditions for canonization

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 1187 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 81617 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140843 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145863 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240642 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172192 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163856 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148064 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220246 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112963 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111308 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 41086 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 59827 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107191 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 60942 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240642 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220247 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206735 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232777 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219885 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 1187 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 13874 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 20905 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107191 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111308 views
Actual
London boy who died of leukemia at the age of 15 to be made a saint: Vatican accepts conditions for canonization

London boy who died of leukemia at the age of 15 to be made a saint: Vatican accepts conditions for canonization

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114983 views

Italian teenager Carlo Acutis, who was born in London and died of leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15, will become the first saint of the millennium after the Vatican recognized two miracles attributed to his intercession.

A teenager who died of leukaemia in 2006 at the age of 15 will become the first saint of the Catholic Church's millennium. Pope Francis recently recognised Carlo Acutis' second miracle, which meets all the conditions for canonisation. Thus, the young man, who was considered a computer prodigy and a devout Christian during his lifetime, will become the first millennial saint. This is reported by The Guardian and Ansa, UNN reports.

Details

Carlo Acutis, who was born in London but spent almost all his life in Italy from London, was a computer prodigy and helped spread Roman Catholic teaching on the Internet. He died in 2006 in Monza at the age of fifteen due to complications of leukemia.

Image

During his lifetime, among other things, Akoutis created and managed the websites of his school and parish, and founded a website where he attempted to document all reported Eucharistic miracles. The project was launched just days before his death and has since been translated into several other languages. For his work, he also received the title of Influencer of God.

The young man was beatified by Pope Francis on October 10, 2020.

The first miracle attributed to him involved the healing of Mateus, a six-year-old Brazilian boy who suffered from a ring pancreas, a rare congenital anomaly that could only be corrected by surgery. Because of his illness, Mateus was ready to put things right.

When he touched the relic of Karl, he asked for a favor so that he would not vomit again. And so it happened. The defect disappeared and his pancreas returned to normal.  An "instant, complete, and lasting" healing that the Medical Consultation of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints found unexplainable.

The second miracle that would lead to Carlo Acutis' sainthood is considered an unexplained fact and occurred through his intercession, involving a girl from Costa Rica, a student in Italy who had undergone surgery for a head injury prior to the accident.

On the very day of the accident, Valeria's mother began to pray to Blessed Carlo Acutis, asking him to intercede for her daughter's healing. She went on a pilgrimage to Assisi to pray at the tomb of the blessed man. On the same day, Valeria's spontaneous breathing resumed, and the young woman's condition gradually improved until she made a full recovery.

 - the media write.
Image

A special unit of the Catholic Church that studies the authenticity of miracles, called the Medical Council for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, is investigating claims of a miraculous recovery of a Costa Rican woman after a bicycle accident in Florence in 2022.

Help

In Catholicism, people can pray to deceased people who they believe are in heaven and ask them to speak to God on their behalf, for example, that a person recover from an illness or injury.

If the person in question unexpectedly recovers, this can be classified by the Vatican as a miracle. If two miracles are attributed to a deceased person and approved by the Pope, he or she qualifies for sainthood.

In October 2013, Pope Francis declared Carlo Acutis blessed, the fourth step in the process to become a saint. The ceremony also recognized that Akutis had entered heaven and that people could be saved by praying to him.

During his homily at the beatification, Cardinal Agostino Vallini, papal legate for the Basilica of Assisi, said: "Carlo used the Internet to serve the Gospel, to reach as many people as possible.

Pope: Holy See ready to facilitate exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine13.05.24, 10:13 • 30170 views

Addendum

Carlo Acutis personifies "the sanctity of everyday life because his life was one continuous prayer." His mother, Antonia Salzano, told this in an interview with Ansa.

Image

An ordinary boy who opened his heart to Christ. And he made his normalcy holy. He was a fan of St. Francis, loved his simplicity and attention to the poor.

"He had no stigmas," Antonia adds, "or other signs that characterize saints. He can be imitated, and he encourages us to do so 

- She adds.
Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite
hardianThe Guardian
florenceFlorence
pope-francisPope Francis
italyItaly
londonLondon
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising