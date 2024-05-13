Pope: Holy See ready to facilitate exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine

On Sunday, May 12, Pope Francis once again called on Ukraine and Russia to exchange all prisoners. According to him, the Holy See is ready to assist any efforts in this direction. It was reported by Vatican News, UNN.

"As we celebrate the Ascension of the Risen Lord, who gives us freedom and wants us to be free, I reiterate my call for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, assuring the readiness of the Holy See to assist any efforts in this direction, especially with regard to the seriously wounded and sick - Pope Francis said.

The Pope called for prayer for peace in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, and Myanmar.

Recall

In his Easter address, Pope Francis called for an end to wars in the world, including in Ukraine, and expressed hope for an exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia.

Pope Francis on Ukraine and the Gaza Strip: "A negotiated peace is better than a war without end"