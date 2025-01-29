Storm Erminia hits Italy and France: entire regions affected
Kyiv • UNN
The strongest storm “Erminia” caused widespread flooding in the Italian regions of Tuscany and Liguria. In France, a “red” level of danger has been declared in three departments, where the record flooding for 40 years has been recorded.
Italy and France have been hit hard by storm Erminia, Euronews reports, writes UNN.
Details
Storm Erminia continues to plague Europe with hurricane-force winds and rain. The Italian regions of Tuscany and Liguria suffered from floods. In three regions of France, a "red" weather danger level is in effect due to flooding.
Streets and underpasses flooded in Florence, affecting transportation.
A retaining wall collapsed in a street in Genoa. Firefighters arrived at the scene to search for possible casualties.
The road between the towns of Buzalla and Mignanego (in the province of Genoa) was blocked by a landslide.
In three French departments - Atlantic Loire, Morbihan and Ile and Vilaine - the red weather danger level remains. In Ile and Vilaine, storm Herminia caused the worst flooding in forty years.
