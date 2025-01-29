Storm Erminia hits Italy and France: entire regions affected

Italy and France have been hit hard by storm Erminia, Euronews reports, writes UNN.

Details

Storm Erminia continues to plague Europe with hurricane-force winds and rain. The Italian regions of Tuscany and Liguria suffered from floods. In three regions of France, a "red" weather danger level is in effect due to flooding.

Streets and underpasses flooded in Florence, affecting transportation.

A retaining wall collapsed in a street in Genoa. Firefighters arrived at the scene to search for possible casualties.

The road between the towns of Buzalla and Mignanego (in the province of Genoa) was blocked by a landslide.

In three French departments - Atlantic Loire, Morbihan and Ile and Vilaine - the red weather danger level remains. In Ile and Vilaine, storm Herminia caused the worst flooding in forty years.

Storm Eowyn, the most powerful storm in a decade, paralyzes the British Isles