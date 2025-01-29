Storm Erminia hits Italy and France: entire regions affected

ukenru
02:39 PM • 74597 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 94316 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107030 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110008 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130145 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103531 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134368 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103736 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113410 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

Broadcast
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102517 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 51221 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118208 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 56646 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112782 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 74597 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130145 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134368 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166312 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156109 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 22013 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 25701 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112782 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118208 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139914 views
Storm Erminia hits Italy and France: entire regions affected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35774 views

The strongest storm “Erminia” caused widespread flooding in the Italian regions of Tuscany and Liguria. In France, a “red” level of danger has been declared in three departments, where the record flooding for 40 years has been recorded.

Italy and France have been hit hard by storm Erminia, Euronews reports, writes UNN.

Details

Storm Erminia continues to plague Europe with hurricane-force winds and rain. The Italian regions of Tuscany and Liguria suffered from floods. In three regions of France, a "red" weather danger level is in effect due to flooding.

Streets and underpasses flooded in Florence, affecting transportation.

A retaining wall collapsed in a street in Genoa. Firefighters arrived at the scene to search for possible casualties.

The road between the towns of Buzalla and Mignanego (in the province of Genoa) was blocked by a landslide.

In three French departments - Atlantic Loire, Morbihan and Ile and Vilaine - the red weather danger level remains. In Ile and Vilaine, storm Herminia caused the worst flooding in forty years.

Storm Eowyn, the most powerful storm in a decade, paralyzes the British Isles25.01.2025, 16:23 • 34063 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
florenceFlorence
franceFrance
italyItaly

