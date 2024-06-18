Cycling: "Tour de France in 2026 will start from Barcelona

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10598 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 116031 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 121727 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 136585 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 198494 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238898 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147283 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370021 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182469 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149790 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 83389 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 116627 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 103272 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 20307 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 40919 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 116031 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 103276 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 121727 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 116635 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 136585 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 6822 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 9762 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14217 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15654 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 20312 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Cycling: "Tour de France in 2026 will start from Barcelona

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15678 views

The Tour de France cycling race will start from Barcelona in 2026, and this will be the third time in its more than a century of history that it will start in Spain.

Cycling: "Tour de France in 2026 will start from Barcelona

The Tour de France cycling race will start from Barcelona in 2026, which will be the third start from Spain in the event's more than century-long history, the organizing company Amaury Sport Organization (ASO) announced on Tuesday, UNN reports citing AFP.

Details

"Barcelona is a prestigious and sporty city," Christian Prudhomme, director of the Tour de France, told AFP, adding that Catalonia will host "two full stages and the start of the third stage.

This will be the third time since its launch in 1903 that the Tour de France will start from Spain after San Sebastian in 1992 and Bilbao in 2023.

It is also the fourth "big exit" from abroad in five years, after Copenhagen in 2022, Bilbao in 2023 and Florence in 2024, before Lille in 2025.

"These big rides allow the Tour de France to shine even more," Prudhomme defended the idea. 

Details of the first stages will not be revealed until September. At this stage, Christian Prudhomme only indicates that there will be "two full stages and a third day's departure from Catalonia" before "heading to France.

The only hint about the route: climbing Montjuïc Hill in Barcelona "is obviously a definite advantage," he added.

AddendumAddendum

This year's Tour de France will start for the first time on June 29 from Italy, with an unprecedented arrival in three weeks in Nice, rather than Paris, due to the Olympic Games.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
Florence
Copenhagen
Paris
Italy
Spain
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41