The enemy struck a business in Kryvyi Rih - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops struck one of the enterprises in Kryvyi Rih. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, called for staying in safe places until the alarm is over.
Loud in Kryvyi Rih. The enemy hit one of the enterprises. We are clarifying the information
According to him, the danger still persists.
... stay in a safe place until the air raid is over
