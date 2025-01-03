Co-founder of the Italian fashion house Missoni dies at the age of 93

The famous Italian fashion designer Rosita Missoni, co-founder of the knitwear brand of the same name, has died at the age of 93. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

Born in 1931 in Lombardy, Rosita Gelmini met her future husband Ottavio Missoni during a vacation in London in the summer of 1948. In 1953, the couple founded their own fashion house.

Missoni, along with a number of other designers, brought the Italian ready-to-wear industry to the global market in the 1950s and 60s.

In the following decades, Missoni's name became a household name, and the couple was often called “geniuses of color”; their use of kaleidoscopic prints and the famous zigzag motif became synonymous with Italian dolce vita.

The Missoni brand's popularity in the world was boosted by a scandalous show in 1967 at the Pitti Palace in Florence, when models walked the runway in transparent tops and no underwear.

In the early 1970s, Missoni knitwear was called the best in the world.

The couple's three children - Vittorio, Luca and Angela - and grandchildren also work in the family business, regularly appearing in the brand's advertising.

Rosita Missoni had a large collection of works of art.

Recall

British actress Olivia Hussey, who played Juliet in the famous Shakespeare adaptation, died at her home. The 15-year-old actress won the Golden Globe for New Star of the Year for her role.