Co-founder of the Italian fashion house Missoni dies at the age of 93

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133349 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132420 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 52783 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102075 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104284 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151806 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173788 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166118 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193789 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182935 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132416 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133347 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143699 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135261 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152386 views
Co-founder of the Italian fashion house Missoni dies at the age of 93

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25269 views

Rosita Missoni, co-founder of the world-famous fashion house Missoni, has died at the age of 93. Together with her husband, she created a unique brand known for its knitwear and zigzag prints.

The famous Italian fashion designer Rosita Missoni, co-founder of the knitwear brand of the same name, has died at the age of 93. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

Born in 1931 in Lombardy, Rosita Gelmini met her future husband Ottavio Missoni during a vacation in London in the summer of 1948. In 1953, the couple founded their own fashion house.

Missoni, along with a number of other designers, brought the Italian ready-to-wear industry to the global market in the 1950s and 60s.

In the following decades, Missoni's name became a household name, and the couple was often called “geniuses of color”; their use of kaleidoscopic prints and the famous zigzag motif became synonymous with Italian dolce vita.

The Missoni brand's popularity in the world was boosted by a scandalous show in 1967 at the Pitti Palace in Florence, when models walked the runway in transparent tops and no underwear.

In the early 1970s, Missoni knitwear was called the best in the world.

The couple's three children - Vittorio, Luca and Angela - and grandchildren also work in the family business, regularly appearing in the brand's advertising.

Rosita Missoni had a large collection of works of art.

Recall

British actress Olivia Hussey, who played Juliet in the famous Shakespeare adaptation, died at her home. The 15-year-old actress won the Golden Globe for New Star of the Year for her role.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
florenceFlorence
italyItaly
londonLondon

