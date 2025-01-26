Sweden to help Latvia investigate damage to submarine cable in the Baltic Sea

Sweden will help Latvia with an investigation into the damage to a submarine cable in the Baltic Sea on Sunday, January 26. This was announced by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the social network X, UNN reports.

There are reports that at least one data cable between Sweden and Latvia has been damaged in the Baltic Sea. Sweden, Latvia and NATO are working closely together on this issue. Sweden will contribute to the investigation of the incident by providing appropriate capabilities, - said the head of the Swedish government.

Kristersson added that he was in touch with Latvian Prime Minister Eвіika Silinia throughout the day to coordinate further actions.

Recall

In the Baltic Sea , damage to the underwater fiber optic cable of the Latvian State Radio and Television Center was detected. Two ships were spotted at the scene of the incident outside Latvian territorial waters.