Sweden to help Latvia investigate damage to submarine cable in the Baltic Sea

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100285 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101681 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109648 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112373 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133635 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104168 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136830 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103817 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113468 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117010 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Sweden to help Latvia investigate damage to submarine cable in the Baltic Sea

Sweden to help Latvia investigate damage to submarine cable in the Baltic Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35643 views

The Swedish side will help Latvia with the investigation into the damage to the submarine cable in the Baltic Sea on Sunday, January 26.

Sweden will help Latvia with an investigation into the damage to a submarine cable in the Baltic Sea on Sunday, January 26. This was announced by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the social network X, UNN reports.

There are reports that at least one data cable between Sweden and Latvia has been damaged in the Baltic Sea. Sweden, Latvia and NATO are working closely together on this issue. Sweden will contribute to the investigation of the incident by providing appropriate capabilities,

- said the head of the Swedish government.

Kristersson added that he was in touch with Latvian Prime Minister Eвіika Silinia throughout the day to coordinate further actions.

Recall

In the Baltic Sea , damage to the underwater fiber optic cable of the Latvian State Radio and Television Center was detected. Two ships were spotted at the scene of the incident outside Latvian territorial waters.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

