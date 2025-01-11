NATO deploys ships to strengthen protection of Baltic Sea infrastructure

Following the damage to submarine cables, NATO is expanding surveillance operations in the Baltic Sea region. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing a statement by Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the official called for increased technical surveillance of the region, as she believes it is impossible to track all underwater activity using ships.

NATO's increased presence in the area has a reassuring and stabilizing effect, and we are very pleased with this decision - said Elina Valtonen.

According to Bloomberg, two ships have been sent to the Baltic Sea to strengthen infrastructure protection.

Recall

A joint operation by law enforcement, border guards, and the military in the Gulf of Finland has removed an anchor that could have damaged the submarine communication cable between Finland and Estonia on December 25.