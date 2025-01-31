Information about Russia's development of a new Iskander with a range of 1000 km is fake

The information that Russia is developing a missile for the Iskander-M complex that can hit targets up to 1000 km away is fake. The Russians use this to make false claims to the English-speaking audience.

This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Details

An English-language publication that wrote a fake about Russia's ability to produce 25 Oreshnik missiles per month is now writing a lie about Russia's development of a new Iskander that can fly up to 1,000 kilometers. The Russians use this publication for such fake news to the English-speaking audience, and they hope that the information will get into our information space. The information is not true - Kovalenko said.

In addition, according to him, the Russians are having a hard time with the Iskander-M production process due to the sanctions.

Context

Military Watch Magazine reported that Russia is close to starting mass production of the Iskander-M system, which is capable of firing up to 1,000 kilometers. Russia reportedly wants to deploy the systems in a Kaliningrad formation, which would put them within range of targets in much of Central and Western Europe, as well as the Baltic Sea.

“Russian forces rely heavily on the Iskander-M to counter NATO's much larger forces, and its combination of high mobility, high accuracy, variety of warhead types, and complex trajectory that is difficult to intercept is a highly valuable asset,” the publication notes.

Recall

Russia has about 1400 long-range missiles of various types in its stockpile and is capable of producing 40 to 50 Iskander missiles, 30-50 Kalibr missiles, and about 50 X-101 missiles every month.