Rostelecom's submarine cable cut in the Baltic Sea: what is known

02:39 PM • 2952 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 57298 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
09:54 AM • 101338 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 104829 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

09:20 AM • 122078 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 08:41 AM • 101962 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128574 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103491 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116896 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105591 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101926 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 84221 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110833 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105230 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 2952 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122078 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128574 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161770 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151947 views
Actual people
Actual places
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105231 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110833 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138165 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139928 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167724 views
Rostelecom's submarine cable cut in the Baltic Sea: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59870 views

Two Rostelecom cables connecting St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad were damaged in the Gulf of Finland. The repair work will take about a week and is being supervised by the Finnish Coast Guard.

A cable of the Russian Rostelecom has broken in the Baltic Sea . Repair work will take about a week, depending on weather conditions. This is reported by Yle and Bloomberg with reference to Rostelecom, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russian Federation reported that Rostelecom's submarine cable was damaged in the Baltic Sea. The company stated that the damage was caused by "unidentified external influence". Restoration work is currently underway, and the incident has not yet affected subscribers.

Yle reports that there are two damaged cables. One of them is the Baltika cable, which is currently being repaired. The Gulf of Finland Coast Guard is overseeing the work. A Russian ship is responsible for the cable repair. 

Kari Klemm, a training manager at the Ministry of Employment and Economy, said that two cables running between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad had broken in the Gulf of Finland. The ministry was informed of the breakdown on December 27.

Klemm estimates that the cable repair work will take about a week, depending on weather conditions.

Clemm did not comment on whether the damage to the Russian cables was related to the cable breaks in the Gulf of Finland on Christmas Day.

Recall

On December 25, 2024, the EstLink 2 power cable connecting Estonia and Finland was accidentally disconnected. 

Swedish authorities lift suspicions of Vezhen vessel over cable damage in the Baltic03.02.25, 17:16 • 28112 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
baltic-seaBaltic Sea
finlandFinland
estoniaEstonia

