Rostelecom's submarine cable cut in the Baltic Sea: what is known

A cable of the Russian Rostelecom has broken in the Baltic Sea . Repair work will take about a week, depending on weather conditions. This is reported by Yle and Bloomberg with reference to Rostelecom, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russian Federation reported that Rostelecom's submarine cable was damaged in the Baltic Sea. The company stated that the damage was caused by "unidentified external influence". Restoration work is currently underway, and the incident has not yet affected subscribers.

Yle reports that there are two damaged cables. One of them is the Baltika cable, which is currently being repaired. The Gulf of Finland Coast Guard is overseeing the work. A Russian ship is responsible for the cable repair.

Kari Klemm, a training manager at the Ministry of Employment and Economy, said that two cables running between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad had broken in the Gulf of Finland. The ministry was informed of the breakdown on December 27.

Klemm estimates that the cable repair work will take about a week, depending on weather conditions.

Clemm did not comment on whether the damage to the Russian cables was related to the cable breaks in the Gulf of Finland on Christmas Day.

Recall

On December 25, 2024, the EstLink 2 power cable connecting Estonia and Finland was accidentally disconnected.

Swedish authorities lift suspicions of Vezhen vessel over cable damage in the Baltic