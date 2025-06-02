In Kyiv, a dual-purpose shelter will be built with McDonald's and parking

A dual-purpose shelter with an area of almost 160 square meters will be built in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. This was announced by the head of the district state administration (RSA) Oleksandr Kovtunov, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that this will not be just a shelter. It is part of a larger facility of 3123 m², which will also include an underground parking lot for 70 cars, a McDonald's restaurant with McDrive and 99 seats.

The area is almost 160 square meters. It will accommodate more than 200 people. Accessible to people with disabilities. It will open automatically during an air raid alert - the official said in a statement.

Construction is scheduled to begin this summer. The area of the shelter is almost 160 square meters.

According to Oleksandr Kovtunov, this is the first shelter in Kyiv built by private business during the full-scale war.

Let us remind you

Ukraine and Finland signed a joint statement on launching the Coalition of Shelters. This will allow attracting about EUR 14 billion for the development and modernization of existing facilities.

