Ukraine is building 200 underground schools to return children to offline learning: Fedorov told the details
Kyiv • UNN
Construction of about 200 underground schools has begun in Ukraine to allow children to return to offline learning. Schools will also receive shelters and school buses.
A large-scale construction of approximately 200 underground schools has begun in Ukraine, which will allow children to return to offline education in the conditions of war. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov at the forum "Education of New Ukraine", reports UNN.
Details
Many decisions were made on how to increase the number of children studying offline. A network of underground schools was modeled, which are currently being built in our country, this is approximately 200 schools
In addition, according to the minister, many existing schools have already received shelters, and the delivery of students by special school buses to safe educational institutions is also provided.
We will take out the maximum number of children
Let us remind you
Earlier, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal stated that the Cabinet of Ministers will allocate 830 million hryvnias of subvention to the regions in order to continue work on the arrangement of shelters and safe conditions in educational institutions. 15 communities will receive funds, including Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi regions.