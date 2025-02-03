ukenru
Swedish authorities lift suspicions of Vezhen vessel over cable damage in the Baltic

Swedish authorities lift suspicions of Vezhen vessel over cable damage in the Baltic

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28116 views

The Swedish Prosecutor's Office has determined that the damage to the submarine cable between Sweden and Latvia was not sabotage. The incident was caused by a combination of weather conditions and technical deficiencies.

The Vezhen vessel was suspected of deliberately damaging a data cable in the Baltic Sea. Sweden has now allowed it to continue on its way and no longer suspects sabotage.

Transmits of the UNN with reference to of the dpa-AFX.

Details

The Swedish authorities have released the Vezhen vessel, which belongs to the Bulgarian company Navigation Maritime Bulgare and flies the flag of Malta. The crew of the cargo vessel was previously suspected of deliberately damaging a fiber optic cable running in the Baltic Sea between Sweden and Latvia. However, according to Swedish sources, the damage in January was not caused by sabotage. This was stated by the Swedish Prosecutor's Office on Monday, February 3.

To recap

On the night of Sunday, January 26, damage to the communication cable between Sweden and Latvia was discovered . The Bulgarian vessel Vezhen was detained  by the Swedish National Task Force, and a preliminary investigation into the serious sabotage was launched.

Commentary

The investigation now clearly shows that this was not sabotage. It has been determined that a combination of weather conditions, as well as equipment and maritime training deficiencies, contributed to the cable break. The preliminary investigation has been systematic and thorough to clarify the incident

Damage to cables in the Baltic Sea may have been caused by an accident, not sabotage - WP19.01.25, 23:40 • 82997 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

