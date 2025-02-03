Swedish authorities lift suspicions of Vezhen vessel over cable damage in the Baltic

The Vezhen vessel was suspected of deliberately damaging a data cable in the Baltic Sea. Sweden has now allowed it to continue on its way and no longer suspects sabotage.

Details

The Swedish authorities have released the Vezhen vessel, which belongs to the Bulgarian company Navigation Maritime Bulgare and flies the flag of Malta. The crew of the cargo vessel was previously suspected of deliberately damaging a fiber optic cable running in the Baltic Sea between Sweden and Latvia. However, according to Swedish sources, the damage in January was not caused by sabotage. This was stated by the Swedish Prosecutor's Office on Monday, February 3.

To recap

On the night of Sunday, January 26, damage to the communication cable between Sweden and Latvia was discovered . The Bulgarian vessel Vezhen was detained by the Swedish National Task Force, and a preliminary investigation into the serious sabotage was launched.

Commentary

The investigation now clearly shows that this was not sabotage. It has been determined that a combination of weather conditions, as well as equipment and maritime training deficiencies, contributed to the cable break. The preliminary investigation has been systematic and thorough to clarify the incident - Mats Ljungqvist, Senior Prosecutor of the National Security Division, said in a press release.

