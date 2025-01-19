Damage to cables in the Baltic Sea may have been caused by an accident, not sabotage - WP

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101964 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102634 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110619 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113225 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135065 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104464 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137844 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103847 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113497 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117022 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122521 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 78893 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117613 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 52607 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 55612 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101951 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135055 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137837 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169013 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158637 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 36846 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 55612 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117613 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122521 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141122 views
Damage to cables in the Baltic Sea may have been caused by an accident, not sabotage - WP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 82999 views

US and European intelligence agencies believe that the damage to the submarine cables in the Baltic Sea was caused by accidents. The evidence points to the inexperience of the crews of the vessels, not to Russian sabotage.

US and European intelligence agencies believe that the damage to the cables at the bottom of the Baltic Sea was caused by accidents, not by Russian sabotage. This was reported by The Washington Post (WP), citing its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that during the investigation, experts found no signs that commercial vessels that dragged anchors along the seabed where communication cables were located did so intentionally or on the instructions of Moscow.

Instead, U.S. and European officials have said that the evidence gathered to date, including intercepted communications and other classified intelligence, points to accidents caused by inexperienced crews working aboard poorly maintained vessels

- the publication says.

According to the WP, American officials cite "clear explanations" that point to the likelihood that the damage was accidental and that there is no evidence of Russian involvement. Representatives of two European intelligence services share a similar opinion, agreeing with the assessments of their American colleagues.

Meanwhile, Finnish intelligence, while not ruling out possible Russian involvement, generally favors the accident version.

However, Finnish MEP Pekka Tovere, who previously served in the army and worked in his country's intelligence agencies, expressed the opinion that the incidents with the damage to the submarine cables resemble typical hybrid actions by Moscow. 

A key feature of any hybrid operation is the ability to deny involvement

- Pekka Toveri noted .

According to him, the Russian special services could have carefully covered up the traces, which leads to the conclusion that all the incidents with the cables, which were allegedly accidents, are "complete nonsense.

Marine expert Mike Plunkett, also mentioned in the article, believes it is unlikely that the crews would not have noticed their anchor hitting the seabed.

He characterized the likelihood of three anchor fall incidents in the Baltic region since 2023 as "vanishingly small," though not zero

- writes The Washington Post.

According to the expert, it is very difficult to prove deliberate sabotage.

Recall

The submarine cable between Finland and Germany was damaged on November 18, 2024, and telecommunications were interrupted, according to the Traficom cybersecurity center.  

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
baltic-seaBaltic Sea
finlandFinland
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising