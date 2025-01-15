Tusk: Russia planned air terror against Poland and the world

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 132187 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 118942 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 127006 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 128037 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 160756 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108895 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 156353 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104228 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113810 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117100 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 52565 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 119075 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 117184 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 41330 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 55899 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 132141 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 160711 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 156327 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 184842 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 174269 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 117185 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 119075 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139177 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131094 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148611 views
Actual
Tusk: Russia planned air terror against Poland and the world

Tusk: Russia planned air terror against Poland and the world

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29635 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced confirmed information about Russia's plans to carry out air terror against airlines around the world. Poland is actively working to counter Russian sabotage.

Russia has been developing scenarios of air terror directed not only against Poland but also against airlines around the world. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Poland, UNN reports.

Details

Tusk said that the information about Russia's preparations for acts of terror against the airlines was confirmed.

The official also called on everyone in Poland and Europe to realize the importance of investment for Ukraine. He noted that this is not just about helping Ukraine, but about supporting the whole of Europe and Poland. He called the actions aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities strategic measures for the security of both Ukraine and the entire West.

Poland supports authorizing Ukraine to strike Russia with Western missiles13.09.24, 04:34 • 115068 views

According to him, the Polish Chairmanship will actively work in this direction, and he expressed confidence in its effectiveness. The official also said that the day before he had held talks with leaders of other countries who clearly support the Ukrainian side. They also discussed security in the Baltic Sea and countering Russian sabotage.

These acts of sabotage, a version of the war that Russia has declared against the entire civilized world, require joint action. Poland plays a key role in countering sabotage, which occurs not only on our territory. Russia was planning an air terror, not only against Poland, but also against airlines around the world 

- Tusk said.

In addition, a joint statement was adopted, which, according to the politician, is in the interests of both Poland and Ukraine. The document outlines key steps to combat Russian aggression.

These new geopolitical challenges, which are related to changes, circumstances, starting with the elections in the United States, as well as elections in other countries, the situation on the frontline - all this means that we have to work hard and in solidarity with our Ukrainian friends to meet these challenges, and we will be in contact all the time 

- He emphasized.

Recall

During the Christmas holidays, the Estlink 2 cable and several communication cables were damaged in the Gulf of Finland, probably as a result of sabotage. According to the police, the main version indicates that the Eagle S tanker belonging to the Russian shadow fleet is behind the breakers, as it has dragged its anchor across the seabed for several kilometers. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
baltic-seaBaltic Sea
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising