Tusk: Russia planned air terror against Poland and the world

Russia has been developing scenarios of air terror directed not only against Poland but also against airlines around the world. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Poland, UNN reports.

Details

Tusk said that the information about Russia's preparations for acts of terror against the airlines was confirmed.

The official also called on everyone in Poland and Europe to realize the importance of investment for Ukraine. He noted that this is not just about helping Ukraine, but about supporting the whole of Europe and Poland. He called the actions aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities strategic measures for the security of both Ukraine and the entire West.

Poland supports authorizing Ukraine to strike Russia with Western missiles

According to him, the Polish Chairmanship will actively work in this direction, and he expressed confidence in its effectiveness. The official also said that the day before he had held talks with leaders of other countries who clearly support the Ukrainian side. They also discussed security in the Baltic Sea and countering Russian sabotage.

These acts of sabotage, a version of the war that Russia has declared against the entire civilized world, require joint action. Poland plays a key role in countering sabotage, which occurs not only on our territory. Russia was planning an air terror, not only against Poland, but also against airlines around the world - Tusk said.

In addition, a joint statement was adopted, which, according to the politician, is in the interests of both Poland and Ukraine. The document outlines key steps to combat Russian aggression.

These new geopolitical challenges, which are related to changes, circumstances, starting with the elections in the United States, as well as elections in other countries, the situation on the frontline - all this means that we have to work hard and in solidarity with our Ukrainian friends to meet these challenges, and we will be in contact all the time - He emphasized.

Recall

During the Christmas holidays, the Estlink 2 cable and several communication cables were damaged in the Gulf of Finland, probably as a result of sabotage. According to the police, the main version indicates that the Eagle S tanker belonging to the Russian shadow fleet is behind the breakers, as it has dragged its anchor across the seabed for several kilometers.