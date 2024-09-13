Poland supports authorizing Ukraine to strike Russia with Western missiles

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114953 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117552 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191577 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149882 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150837 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142040 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194944 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112341 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184098 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104967 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 47541 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 74331 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 70684 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 44420 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 51106 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191578 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194944 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184098 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211058 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199413 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148303 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147682 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151885 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142894 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159390 views
Actual
Poland supports authorizing Ukraine to strike Russia with Western missiles

Poland supports authorizing Ukraine to strike Russia with Western missiles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115074 views

Poland called for allowing Ukraine to use Western missiles to strike Russian territory. US Secretary of State Blinken discussed the issue in Warsaw, but did not specify Washington's position.

On Thursday, Poland joined calls to allow Ukraine to use Western missiles to strike Russian territory as it hosted US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Warsaw. Kyiv has long insisted that the Biden administration and other Western governments approve the use of long-range strikes, which the Ukrainian side says will help counter Russia's incessant air attacks. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN. 

Details

“We must continue to supply Ukraine with modern air defense systems... and lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons,” Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said at a joint press conference with Blinken.

At the end of his visit to Europe, Blinken said he had had extensive discussions with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv about how they saw the war developing and what their needs were, but declined to specify whether Washington was ready to approve such strikes.

“What we have learned from our Ukrainian partners will form the basis for discussions with other allies and partners in the coming days and weeks as we work and reflect on the months ahead,” Blinken said. He also noted that it was appropriate to start such discussions in Poland, emphasizing its strong support for Ukraine.

Russia has warned that any decision to allow Ukraine to strike its territory with Western missiles could exacerbate what it calls the direct involvement of the United States and Europe in the war and provoke a response from Moscow.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made defense a priority for eastern NATO members, and Poland is seeking to strengthen its borders with Belarus and Russia. Relations between Poland and Russia deteriorated sharply after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on February 24, 2022. In response, Warsaw has increased defense spending, expecting record spending in 2025 - 186.6 billion zlotys (47.95 billion USD).

Blinken praised the increase, calling it the “gold standard” for NATO members. During his visit, he met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, President Andrzej Duda, and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

Poland ready to help rebuild Lviv after Russian missile attack - Tusk04.09.24, 15:07 • 26720 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising