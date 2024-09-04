Poland ready to help rebuild Lviv after Russian missile attack - Tusk

After Russia's missile attack on Lviv, Warsaw offered to help Ukraine rebuild the city. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, UNN reports .

Lviv needs help! The target of the Russian attack was the city center. Many historic apartment buildings were damaged. Poland is ready to help in their reconstruction - Tusk wrote in X.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi noted that residential buildings near the railway station and in the Frankivsk district, where some historic buildings were completely destroyed, suffered the most damage .

