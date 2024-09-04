Poland ready to help rebuild Lviv after Russian missile attack - Tusk
Kyiv • UNN
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has offered to help rebuild Lviv after a Russian missile strike. Historic buildings in the city center were damaged, and the number of wounded increased to 64.
After Russia's missile attack on Lviv, Warsaw offered to help Ukraine rebuild the city. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, UNN reports .
Details
Lviv needs help! The target of the Russian attack was the city center. Many historic apartment buildings were damaged. Poland is ready to help in their reconstruction
Recall
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi noted that residential buildings near the railway station and in the Frankivsk district, where some historic buildings were completely destroyed, suffered the most damage .
Number of casualties in Lviv increases to 6404.09.24, 14:28 • 26448 views