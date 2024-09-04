Number of casualties in Lviv increases to 64

In Lviv, the number of people injured in the attack has increased to 64, of whom more than half are hospitalized and 8 are undergoing surgery. This was announced by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi during a telethon, UNN reports.

64 people sought medical assistance, most of them were hospitalized. Currently, 8 victims are undergoing surgery. There are many children among the victims - Sadovyi says.

He says that 156 buildings have been damaged as a result of the Russian Federation's attack, including housing, 3 schools, 2 medical facilities and historic buildings.

Recall

On the night of September 4, the Russian army carried out another massive attack on Ukraine. In Lviv , 7 people were killed, including children.