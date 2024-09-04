Number of casualties in Lviv increases to 64
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack in Lviv, 64 people were injured, more than half were hospitalized. 156 buildings were damaged, including residential buildings, schools, medical and historical structures.
In Lviv, the number of people injured in the attack has increased to 64, of whom more than half are hospitalized and 8 are undergoing surgery. This was announced by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi during a telethon, UNN reports.
64 people sought medical assistance, most of them were hospitalized. Currently, 8 victims are undergoing surgery. There are many children among the victims
He says that 156 buildings have been damaged as a result of the Russian Federation's attack, including housing, 3 schools, 2 medical facilities and historic buildings.
Recall
On the night of September 4, the Russian army carried out another massive attack on Ukraine. In Lviv , 7 people were killed, including children.