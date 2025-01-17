Russians tried to jam and “light up” a French military aircraft over the Baltic

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129263 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117179 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125240 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126411 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 158028 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108433 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154486 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104188 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113776 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Russians tried to jam and “light up” a French military aircraft over the Baltic

Russians tried to jam and “light up” a French military aircraft over the Baltic

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 79313 views

A French Atlantic 2 military aircraft was subjected to a radar jamming and “illumination” attempt by Russian Federation during an observation mission over the Baltic. The incident occurred during a NATO operation to monitor possible damage to undersea cables.

A French military aircraft conducting an observation flight as part of a NATO operation in response to Russia's alleged damage to submarine cables was subjected to a "jamming attempt" and "fire control radar illumination." This was reported by Le Figaro, citing a statement by the French Armed Forces, UNN reports.

The fact that our aircraft operating in international waters are "highlighted" by radar indicates aggressive actions,

- emphasized Colonel Guillaume Vernet, spokesman for the General Staff of the French Armed Forces.

In military parlance, "illumination" means that radar is targeting an object. According to the spokesperson, this means that "Russia is not remaining passive.

At the same time, the statement noted that the professional behavior of the French crew avoided any escalation.

The Russian army was also not interested in carrying out its threats, as an attack on a NATO aircraft could have provoked a sudden and serious escalation in relations with the Alliance

- Vernet added.

It is noted that the Atlantic 2 plane took off on Wednesday from Brittany with an AFP journalist on board. It spent almost five hours off the coast of Sweden and the Baltic States, observing about 200 vessels, mostly civilian. No suspicious vessels were spotted.

Recall 

One of the two power cables between Estonia and Finland has failed.

The Eagle S is suspected of damaging the Estlink 2 power transmission cable. This vessel is widely believed to be part of Russia's shadowy fleet of tankers that transport oil and gas in violation of international sanctions imposed because of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
natoNATO
baltic-seaBaltic Sea
franceFrance
swedenSweden

