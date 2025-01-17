Russians tried to jam and “light up” a French military aircraft over the Baltic

A French military aircraft conducting an observation flight as part of a NATO operation in response to Russia's alleged damage to submarine cables was subjected to a "jamming attempt" and "fire control radar illumination." This was reported by Le Figaro, citing a statement by the French Armed Forces, UNN reports.

The fact that our aircraft operating in international waters are "highlighted" by radar indicates aggressive actions, - emphasized Colonel Guillaume Vernet, spokesman for the General Staff of the French Armed Forces.

In military parlance, "illumination" means that radar is targeting an object. According to the spokesperson, this means that "Russia is not remaining passive.

At the same time, the statement noted that the professional behavior of the French crew avoided any escalation.

The Russian army was also not interested in carrying out its threats, as an attack on a NATO aircraft could have provoked a sudden and serious escalation in relations with the Alliance - Vernet added.

It is noted that the Atlantic 2 plane took off on Wednesday from Brittany with an AFP journalist on board. It spent almost five hours off the coast of Sweden and the Baltic States, observing about 200 vessels, mostly civilian. No suspicious vessels were spotted.

Recall

One of the two power cables between Estonia and Finland has failed.

The Eagle S is suspected of damaging the Estlink 2 power transmission cable. This vessel is widely believed to be part of Russia's shadowy fleet of tankers that transport oil and gas in violation of international sanctions imposed because of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.