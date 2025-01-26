A submarine fiber optic cable was damaged in the Baltic Sea between Latvia and Sweden

The submarine fiber optic cable of the Latvian State Radio and Television Center was damaged in the Baltic Sea today, January 26. Currently, there is reason to believe that the cable has significant damage related to external influences. This was reported by LSM, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, on Sunday morning, the submarine fiber-optic cable of the Latvian State Radio and Television Center in the Baltic Sea was damaged. The data transmission monitoring system of this center recorded interruptions in data transmission services on the Ventspils-Gotland section. There are currently reasons to believe that the cable has significant damage and damage related to external influences.

Given that the cable is over 50 meters deep, the type of damage will only be determined once the repair work begins. The navy immediately dispatched a patrol vessel to locate the allegedly involved vessel.

Two ships were found in the approximate area of the cable damage, which were outside the territorial sea and the exclusive economic zone of Latvia.

Recall

In the Baltic Sea , another power cable with anchor marks was found damaged. The Swedish Defense Minister confirmed that this is the third damaged cable after the incident with the Yi Peng 3.