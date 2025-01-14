Damage found on another cable in the Baltic Sea

Traces of an anchor were found on another power cable in the Baltic Sea , Swedish Defense Minister Carl-Oscar Bolin said. UNN reports this with reference to the Swedish public television company SVT.

Details

According to the country's defense minister, anchor marks were also found on the third cable after the Yi Peng 3.

The three electrical cables are central to the power supply between the Baltic and Scandinavia. During the Christmas holidays, one of the cables, Estlink 2, was damaged along with several communication cables as a result of suspected sabotage in the Gulf of Finland.

According to the police, most indicate that the Eagle S tanker, which belongs to the Russian shadow fleet, is behind the cable breaks, as it anchored on the seabed for several kilometers.

Recall

Following the damage to a communications cable in the Baltic Sea, Finland has launched an investigation into the oil tanker Eagle S, which has been called part of Russia's "shadow fleet" that helps Moscow circumvent oil sales sanctions. The Eagle S departed under the Cook Islands flag from a Russian port and was carrying oil to Egypt, according to media reports.

Later in, NATO said it was stepping up its military presence in the Baltic Sea after submarine cables between Estonia and Finland were damaged. The alliance is treating the incident as a possible sabotage and is planning additional security measures.