Russia is using technological developments tested in the war with Ukraine against NATO countries - ISW

Russia is using its technological innovations in the war against Ukraine. Russia has probably started using the same innovations against NATO member states. This is reported by UNN with reference to an analytical report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russia appears to be using the technological innovations it is developing in its war against Ukraine directly against NATO countries. russia is developing and improving its drone capabilities, including drone resistance to electronic warfare (EW) and russia's own EW capabilities, in its ongoing war against Ukraine - the statement said.

It is noted that NATO and its member states have increasingly warned of Russian sabotage and hybrid operations against Allies in 2024.

Reports that a NATO member state is attempting to combat allegedly Russian reconnaissance drones demonstrate the need for NATO states to further develop their defense capabilities as Russia continues to use its experience on the battlefield in Ukraine to introduce new technologies - ISW states.

In 2023, it was reported that NATO is testing new anti-drone systems and plans to adopt a new standard in the fall.

BILD reported that the Baltic Sea is becoming the epicenter of Russia's hybrid war against NATO.