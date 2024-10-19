Britain warns china against supplying arms to russia
Kyiv
During a visit to Beijing, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called on China to investigate allegations of arms sales to Russia. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.
Details
During a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Lammy said that the UK and China have a “common interest in keeping peace in Europe and ending the war” in Ukraine.
According to the British government, by supplying arms to Russia, China “risks damaging China's relations with Europe while contributing to the continuation of the Russian war.
The Foreign Minister called on Wang Yi to take all measures to investigate and prevent Chinese companies from supplying the Russian military,
Instead, China's state-run CGTN said that during the meeting, the two sides only “exchanged views on international and regional issues, such as the Ukrainian crisis.
Recall
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte saidthat China cannot fuel the conflict in Ukraine without consequences for its own interests. He called for working with partners to overcome common challenges and protect values.