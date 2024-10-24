Putin and Xi Jinping discuss wars in Ukraine and the Middle East at the BRICS summit
At the BRICS summit in Kazan, the leaders discussed the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Xi Jinping called for a political settlement in Ukraine and de-escalation in the Middle East.
The BRICS summit, which was attended by more than 20 leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, demonstrated the depth of Russia's ties beyond the Western world. However, on Thursday, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin still faced calls to end the war in Ukraine at a meeting. UNN reports this with reference to Reuters.
At the summit in Kazan, Russia, the BRICS leaders talked a lot about the war in Ukraine and the violence in the Middle East, although there was no indication that anything concrete would be done to end either war.
"The degree of confrontation between Israel and Iran has increased dramatically. All of this resembles a chain reaction and puts the entire Middle East on the brink of a full-scale war," said Putin, who was sitting next to Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Xi, speaking after Putin, said that China wants a political settlement in Ukraine and suggested that Beijing and Brazil should work together to ensure "the best chance for peace.
"We should work to de-escalate the situation as soon as possible and pave the way for a political settlement," Xi said.
Speaking about the Middle East, Xi said it was necessary to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, stop the spread of war in Lebanon, and return to a two-state solution that would create states for Israel and Palestine.
