The participants of the BRICS summit adopted a final declaration: whether there is any mention of the war in Ukraine and what
The participants of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, adopted a declaration condemning “illegal sanctions.” The war in Ukraine was mentioned in only one paragraph with vague wording, without unequivocal condemnation or support for Russia's actions.
According to media reports, the final document of the summit, published on the website of the Russian president, mentions the war in Ukraine in only one paragraph, number 36. The wording used in the declaration is rather vague: it neither unequivocally condemns the Russian invasion nor supports Moscow's actions.
"We recall the national positions on the situation in and around Ukraine, as expressed in the relevant forums, including the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly," the declaration reads. - "We emphasize that all states must act in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter in their entirety and interrelatedness.
The final declaration also states that the participating countries "note with satisfaction appropriate offers of mediation and good offices aimed at bringing about a peaceful settlement of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.
One of the participants in the BRICS summit in Kazan is UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. His visit to Russia sparked protests from Kyiv, which reminded that Guterres had accepted the invitation to Moscow but refused to attend the Global Peace Summit organized by Ukraine in Switzerland.
