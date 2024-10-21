Brazilian President did not go to BRICS because he fell at home, hit his head and was hospitalized
Lula da Silva, 78, fell in the bathroom of the presidential palace and hit his head. Due to the injury, he canceled his visit to Russia for the BRICS summit, but will participate in a video format.
Lula da Silva was hospitalized at the Sirio Libanes Hospital in Brasilia on Saturday night, October 19, after falling in the bathroom of the Alvorada Palace. The Brazilian president's participation in the 16th BRICS summit has been canceled.
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 78, suffered a domestic accident on Saturday evening at his official residence, Palácio da Alvorada in Brasilia. He was hospitalized at the Sirio Libanes Hospital in the federal capital.
He had previously been scheduled to travel to Kazan, Russia, to participate in the 16th BRICS summit. Doctors forbade Lula to make long trips, especially by air, so the Brazilian president canceled his trip to Russia, which was scheduled to begin this Sunday.
According to the president's press service, Lula will still take part in the summit, but via video conference.
Last September, Lula da Silva underwent hip surgery to repair bone wear that was limiting his movements and causing him severe pain.
Putin refuses to attend the G20 summit in Brazil.
