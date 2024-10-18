Zelensky: Putin will push his peace formula through the BRICS summit
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy said Putin would use the BRICS summit to promote his formula for peace and demonstrate that Russia is not isolated. The president urged partners to work to reduce the level of representation at the summit.
Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin will use the BRICS summit to show the world that Russia is not in isolation and will promote its formula for peace. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a telethon, UNN reports .
BRICS helps Putin show the world and his society that Russia is not isolated. Yes, there are 20 countries there, but the question of what level they will come is an important question
In his opinion, the partners should work harder to prevent “everyone at the level of leaders” from coming to see Putin.
Putin will do everything to offer the world his formula for ending the war. In order for someone to support his formula, he needs some kind of foundation
Xi Jinping visits russia to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan18.10.24, 13:49 • 15145 views